Sunday Jun 13 2021
Evanna Lynch says Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint intimidated her

Famed Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch opened up about how overwhelming it was when she first met Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint on set.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the Irish actress, who was a longtime fan of the series before landing the role of Luna Lovegood, said that she was “intimidated” by the trio.

“Emma was always so nice to me and made an effort to get to know me and make me feel at home, which was a huge deal coming from her. And because I was such a big Harry Potter fan, I was very nervous around those three and intimidated by them,” she said.

“And I used to be in the car on the way to set, kind of rehearsing conversations I’d have with them. And obviously, the conversations never worked out like that. I was so nervous. So, I just remember her being really kind and making a lot of effort to make me feel at home.

“The thing is they were always working every day on set. The rest of us, we’d have breaks and we’d be off getting to know each other and playing games and stuff,” she explained.

