Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Ben Affleck was directing a show fin Las Vegas eaturing Jennifer Lopez's mom earlier in the week

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance is strengthening each passing day.



The love birds were seen reuniting in Los Angeles after the Batman actor spent some time with Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, earlier in the week.

According to sources, Affleck was directing a show featuring Rodriguez in Las Vegas. A source previously told PEOPLE that "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo."

"In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago," a source told PEOPLE. "She is thrilled that they are back together now."

"Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom," the source added.

"Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel," they said.

Earlier this month, an insider revealed Jen and Affleck are discussing summer plans," adding they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.