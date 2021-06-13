 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Ben Affleck was directing a show fin Las Vegas eaturing Jennifer Lopez's mom earlier in the week

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance is strengthening each passing day. 

The love birds were seen reuniting in Los Angeles after the Batman actor spent some time with Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, earlier in the week. 

According to sources, Affleck was directing a show featuring Rodriguez in Las Vegas. A source previously told PEOPLE that "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo."

"In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago," a source told PEOPLE. "She is thrilled that they are back together now."

"Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom," the source added.

"Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel," they said. 

Earlier this month, an insider revealed Jen and Affleck are discussing summer plans," adding they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.

More From Entertainment:

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son
Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official
Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Evanna Lynch says Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint intimidated her

Evanna Lynch says Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint intimidated her
Raven-Symone shares secret to incredible weight loss journey

Raven-Symone shares secret to incredible weight loss journey
Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart
Ariana Grande wants to know feeling of being iconic from Diane Keaton

Ariana Grande wants to know feeling of being iconic from Diane Keaton
Florence Pugh shares behind-the-scene photo from Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow

Florence Pugh shares behind-the-scene photo from Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow
Amber Heard shares 'Aquaman 2' picture with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard shares 'Aquaman 2' picture with Jason Momoa
Humaima Malick thinks Iman Ali should apologise to transgender community

Humaima Malick thinks Iman Ali should apologise to transgender community

Latest

view all