Princess Diana's exhibit officially drops Prince Harry's HRH title

Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' was dropped officially from a Kensington Palace exhibit showcasing Princess Diana's wedding dress.



As shown in a photo published by the Sun on Thursday, the sign below the gown indicates that it was “Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex,” referring to Prince William and Harry.



The display previously read, “Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and HRH The Duke of Sussex,” which according to the Royal Collection Trust last week was an “administrative error” with “incorrect” labels after Megxit.

The Duke of Sussex’s titles were also seen to be removed from two additional items shared for the exhibit, added the Sun.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the royal family after stepping down from their royal duties in early 2020. However, they retained their royal titles upon exit.

They moved to the US shortly after and currently reside in Santa Barbara, California along with son, Archie and daughter, Lilibet.