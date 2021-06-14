 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Reuters

Israeli parliament votes in new govt to end Netanyahu's 12-year tenure

By
Reuters

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Head of Israel's right-wing Yamina party Naftali Bennett (L) chats with Mansour Abbas, head of the conservative Islamic Raam party during a special session to vote on a new government at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2021. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced the likely end of his 12-year rule as a fragile alliance of his political enemies hoped to oust him in a parliament vote and form a new government. Photo: AFP 

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year rule as Israel's prime minister ended on Sunday after the parliament approved the formation of a new government led by nationalist Naftali Bennett.

Heading into opposition, Netanyahu, 71, the most dominant Israeli politician of his generation, pledged he would soon return to power.

In a raucous session in which Netanyahu's right-wing and ultra-Orthodox supporters shouted "shame" and "liar" at Bennett, parliament voted confidence in his new administration by a razor thin 60-59 majority.

A former defence minister and a high-tech millionaire, Bennett, 49, was due to be sworn in shortly after the vote.

His alliance includes for the first time in Israel's history a party that represents its 21% Arab minority.

With little in common except for a desire to end the Netanyahu era and political impasse that led to four inconclusive elections in two years, the coalition of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties is likely to be fragile.

Israel's longest-serving leader, Netanyahu was prime minister since 2009, after a first term from 1996 to 1999. But he was weakened by his repeated failure to clinch victory in the polls since 2019 and by an ongoing corruption trial, in which he has denied any wrongdoing.

Under a coalition deal, Bennett will be replaced as prime minister by centrist Yair Lapid, 57, in 2023.

The new government, formed after an inconclusive March 23 election, plans largely to avoid sweeping moves on hot-button international issues such as policy toward the Palestinians, and to focus on domestic reforms.

Palestinians were unmoved by the change of administration, predicting that Bennett would pursue the same right-wing agenda as Netanyahu.

Under a coalition deal, Bennett will be replaced as prime minister by centrist Yair Lapid, 57, in 2023.

More From World:

G7 agree to deliver COVID vaccines, take on climate change

G7 agree to deliver COVID vaccines, take on climate change
US can count on Turkey on Afghanistan troop pullout: Erdogan

US can count on Turkey on Afghanistan troop pullout: Erdogan
Moscow aims for higher vaccinations by announcing car raffle

Moscow aims for higher vaccinations by announcing car raffle
WATCH: Angry elephant destroys wedding party, forces groom to flee venue

WATCH: Angry elephant destroys wedding party, forces groom to flee venue
Israeli lawmakers to vote against Netanyahu govt today

Israeli lawmakers to vote against Netanyahu govt today
Farewell given to Muslim family killed in truck attack with coffins draped in Canadian flags

Farewell given to Muslim family killed in truck attack with coffins draped in Canadian flags
Moscow announces ´non-working week´ as virus surges

Moscow announces ´non-working week´ as virus surges
Qureshi conveys Pakistan's understanding of decision taken by Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj

Qureshi conveys Pakistan's understanding of decision taken by Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj
Blasts hit two buses in Kabul, killing at least seven people

Blasts hit two buses in Kabul, killing at least seven people
Violent threats during protest outside Pakistan High Commission in London

Violent threats during protest outside Pakistan High Commission in London

Foreign travellers barred from Hajj due to COVID-19: Saudi Arabia

Foreign travellers barred from Hajj due to COVID-19: Saudi Arabia
Ahead of meeting with Biden, Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years

Ahead of meeting with Biden, Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years

Latest

view all