Monday Jun 14 2021
Anne Hathaway falls on top of a car in NYC while filming ‘WeCrashed’

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Anne Hathaway could be seen donning a platinum blonde wig, thigh-high boots and a racy guise

American actor Anne Hathaway is gearing up to get back on the screens with her upcoming series, WeCrashed.

The Princess Diaries star, 38, was spotted in a bloody mess in New York while filming a scene where she falls from above on top of a car.

In the photos that have been circulating of the bloodied scene, the actor could be seen donning a platinum blonde wig, thigh-high boots and a racy guise.

WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, will follow "the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible," Apple TV+ said in a statement.

Founded in 2010, WeWork was built on the model of shared office space, combining both flexibility and user-friendliness. A start-up with a dynamic and innovative image, WeWork quickly won over investors, reaching a theoretical valuation of $47 billion in January 2019.

The group was preparing its entry on the New York Stock Exchange with great fanfare, but within weeks it suffered a catastrophic downturn and had to cancel. On the front lines was Neumann, managing director and co-founder of the company, a marketing and sales genius but also a man also prone to excess and wild unpredictability.

To save WeWork from bankruptcy, its main shareholder, Japan's Softbank, had to inject several billion dollars and shunted Adam Neumann aside.

Oscar winner Jared Leto, long accustomed to colorful roles, will play Neumann alongside Hathaway, also an Oscar winner, who plays Neumann's wife and WeWork co-founder Rebekah, who has a personality as volatile as her husband's. She, too, had to leave the group in 2019.

A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

