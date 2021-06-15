 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Pakistani company gets largest IT order from Japanese corporation

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Pakistan ambassador in Japan Imtiaz Ahmad held a meeting with Bears Real Estate President Michiyoshi Takuma, and Saffran Group Chief Executive Officer Mirza Asif Baig, according to a press statement. Photo: APP

  • Japanese company to award orders to Pakistani company for creation of IT platform for real estate.
  • It is one of the largest direct orders of a Japanese corporation to Pakistan in the field of information technology.
  • The total cost of product development will be JPY350 million (US$3.2 million).

ISLAMABAD: A Japanese company, building high-tech platform to expand its global services, announced to award orders to a Pakistani company for creation of an information technology platform for real estate.

“We are happy that Bears Inc Japan has chosen Saffran Group from Pakistan for this product, which will be completed by high-tech IT experts in Pakistan,” a press release issued on Monday, quoted Pakistan ambassador in Japan Imtiaz Ahmad as saying.

The total cost of product development will be JPY350 million (US$3.2 million), out of which JPY130 million worth of work and an investment road map has already been developed.

Ahmad held a meeting with Bears Real Estate President Michiyoshi Takuma, and Saffran Group Chief Executive Officer Mirza Asif Baig, the press statement said.

The ambassador congratulated Bears Inc Japan and Saffran Group for this project and assured full cooperation of the embassy and the government of Pakistan for successful completion of the endeavour.

According to statistics by Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and JETRO, this order was one of the largest direct orders of a Japanese corporation to Pakistan in the field of information technology.

This will encourage other Japanese companies to consider Pakistan to source IT solutions in various areas from Pakistan.

It would also encourage other Pakistani technology companies to explore opportunities to provide IT services to Japanese companies.

