Friday Dec 18 2020
Over 500 Japanese IT companies keen to invest in Pakistan: Zulfi Bukhari

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (HRD), Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari met with the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Kininori Matsuda in China. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • Bukhari meets the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Kininori Matsuda to discuss the export of Pakistani IT Engineers to Japan.
  • The Japanese IT Association says that the shortage of IT engineers is intensifying in Japan.
  • Bukhari says that he will be making an important visit to Japan next year.

The prime minister's aide on overseas Pakistanis, Zulfikar Bukhari has said that after the COVID-19 situation subsides, over 500 Japanese IT companies will come to Pakistan for investment.

Bukhari met with the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Kininori Matsuda, to discuss the export of Pakistani IT Engineers in Japan, read a press release on Friday.

The meeting was followed by a video conference held with the Japanese IT Companies association.

Officials from the ministry of foreign affairs, the ministry of information technology, the Pakistan Software House association, and embassies of both countries participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Japanese IT Association said that the shortage of IT engineers is intensifying in Japan. According to Japan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, by 2030, Japan will face a shortage of 800,000 IT engineers. 

100 Japanese companies contact Pakistan for workforce

The Ambassador of Pakistan in Japan apprised the premier's aide about 100 Japanese companies who have contacted the embassy following the Pak-Japan Skilled Workforce agreement.

“Following the Pak-Japan Skilled Workforce Agreement, more than 100 major Japanese IT companies, including NEC Corporation, Mac, Sankyo, and Orix Japan, have approached the Pakistani Embassy in Japan," said the ambassador.

Bukhari said that under the new vision, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis is expanding its horizon of Pakistani manpower exports to countries other than GCC. 

Ministry in close contact with Germany, South Korea, Japan

He further said that the ministry is in close contact with South Korea, Romania, Germany, and Japan and sending manpower to Japan is our top priority.”

“I will be making an important visit to Japan next year,” said Zulfi.

He said that 2021 will mark a new beginning of Pak-Japan relations.

Hoping that in 2021, the ministry will pave the way for Pakistani IT engineers to work in Japan, he said that Japanese IT companies would also be welcomed to set up training centres in Pakistan.

After the Japan visit, a Pak-Japan IT Conference will also be held in Pakistan and Japan will soon become the second-largest market for Pakistanis after the Gulf countries, he added.

