Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family from Pakistan to face terror charges

People transport three flag-wrapped coffins at the funeral of the Afzaal family that was killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack, at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Man faces terrorism charges in attack on Pakistani-origin Muslim family living in Canada.

It was the worst attack against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested shortly after the June 6 attack in a parking lot in London, Ontario.

OTTAWA: A Canadian man who is accused of deliberately running over five members of a Muslim family from Pakistan with his truck, killing four of them, now faces terrorism charges in addition to counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said on Monday.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested shortly after the June 6 attack in a parking lot in London, Ontario, a short distance from the city's oldest mosque. He was wearing what appeared to be body armor and a helmet at the time, police said.

Due to a publication ban, details from a hearing in which Veltman appeared by Zoom on Monday from jail cannot be revealed. Veltman has not yet retained a lawyer.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, accused of mowing down a Muslim family with his pickup truck in what Canadian police are calling a hate-motivated attack, appears briefly by Zoom before a judge during a court appearance in London, Ontario, Canada, June 10, 2021 in this courtroom sketch. Photo: Reuters

However, provincial and federal prosecutors provided their consent to commence terrorism proceedings against him, alleging that the killings of Salman Afzaal, his wife, their daughter and Afzaal's mother, and attempted killing of the couple's son constituted terrorist activity, according to a statement from police in London, a city west of Toronto.



The 9-year-old boy - the sole survivor of the attack - was released from the hospital on Monday, the London Free Press reported, citing a family friend.

Read more: Who were the victims of the truck attack on Pakistani family in Canada?

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland reacted to the new charges afterward, saying: "It is really important for us to name it as an act of terror ... and it is important for us identify the terrible threat that white supremacism poses to Canada and to Canadians."

People are seen at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately targeted anti-Islamic hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada June 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The five members of the Afzaal family were out for an evening walk near their home when they were run over on the sidewalk.



It was the worst attack against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Read more: Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family with truck motivated by hate: police

So far, few details have emerged that would shed light on why police say the attack was a pre-meditated, hate-motivated crime. Veltman is due in court again on June 21.