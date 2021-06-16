Prince Harry blasted for making incessant attacks on royal family

Prince Harry has been accused of ‘stabbing Queen in the back’ for throwing her under the bus

Prince Harry is bearing the brunt of the constant swipes he keeps making at the royal family after stepping down.



The Duke of Sussex has been accused of ‘stabbing Queen in the back’ for throwing her under the bus.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward wrote in her column for The Sun, "Prince Harry is a former military man. Why then does he continue to stab the institution the Queen represents in the back?

"He does not appear to grasp that the Queen and the firm are basically the same thing. He understands about Queen and Country and has sworn allegiance to his sovereign,” she added.

“If he slates the institution his grandmother represents and has stood for almost 70 years of her life, he is offending her too."

Seward went on to say, "As Head of State and Head of the Commonwealth the Queen and the Monarchy are one and the same thing."