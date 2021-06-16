 
A2 students allowed provisional admission in engineering varsities: education ministry

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood presiding over a meeting of PEC, VCs of universities and HEC officials. Photo: Twitter/Education Ministry
  • Education ministry says A2 students will be allowed to sit in ECAT, admission tests for engineering colleges.
  • Provisional admission to students will be subject to their final examination result.
  • Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting of PEC, vice-chancellors of different varsities and HEC officials in Islamabad.

The Federal Education Ministry has announced that A2 students will be allowed to sit in the ECAT and engineering college admission tests and will be admitted to their universities based on provisional results.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, the Pakistan Engineering Council, vice-chancellors of different varsities, and HEC officials in Islamabad.

"A2 students will also be allowed to sit in the ECAT and admission tests for engineering," tweeted the ministry after the meeting.

The meeting decided that universities will be allowed to give provisional admission to the students subject to their final examination result that will be announced in January.

HEC agrees on provisional admission to A Level students

Last month, Higher Education of Commission (HEC) announced that they will allow universities to admit A Level students on a provisional basis after the government announced the postponement of their exams.

Officials told Geo News that the decision was taken by the HEC and coronavirus monitoring committee in a meeting. The committee includes vice-chancellors of all varsities of the country.

Read more: Aeronautical engineer who studied in China ends up selling juice in Pakistan

“The decision to give provisional admission was taken so that the students' year is not wasted,” said the officials.

