Aeronautical engineer who studied in China ends up selling juice in Pakistan

When Abdul Malik went to China to obtain a degree in aeronautical engineering, he had high hopes. Little, however, did he know that he would have to end up selling juice upon his return to Pakistan owing to a lack of employment opportunities.

Hailing from Karachi, Abdul Malik had his schooling from the United Arab Emirates. Later on, he enrolled at a Chinese University to get a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering.

As he returned to Pakistan, he also got a chance to intern at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra, followed by a job as a trainee engineer at the Peshawar Flying Club. He also spent a few years working as an assistant ramp officer at a private company.

But despite his qualification and experience, he could neither find a suitable position nor a fair salary.

Speaking to Geo News, Abdul Malik said that he tried applying to all the airports in the country and sent applications to every aviation-related company, but he never received a positive response from anywhere.

"I think I had to face a setback because there was no one to refer me," said Abdul Malik, who also turned out to be proficient in five languages, including Urdu, English, Chinese, Pushto, and Arabic.

As he could no longer sustain a family by earning a meagre salary, Abdul Malik was left with no other options but to sell watermelon juice to make ends meet.

"I stayed jobless for six months before trying to sell juice. But once I started, it became an instant hit and people started loving it," he said. "I think my career and future have been destroyed."

To express his utter disappointment, Abdul Malik said that he would throw away his degrees and certificates because they have been rendered useless because of the system.