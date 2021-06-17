 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Web Desk

Leaning building in Karachi's DHA sealed over safety concerns

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

A picture of the building on the right dangerously tilting in one direction, in Karachis DHA. Photo: File
A picture of the building on the right dangerously tilting in one direction, in Karachi's DHA. Photo: File

  • Building had started tilting in one direction after being damaged by last year's torrential rains. 
  • DHA says building vacated of residents before it was sealed. 
  • CBC to decide whether building will be partially or completely taken down. 

KARACHI: A building tilting dangerously in one direction was sealed by the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) owing to safety concerns, on Thursday, as per a report in the Daily Jang

The building, located in Karachi's DHA Phase 7, had been damaged by last year's torrential rains and as a result, titled in one direction. 

DHA official said it had vacated the building before sealing it. 

Speaking on the matter, DHA said the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) will decide whether the building should be partially or completely taken down. 

