AJK minister parts ways with PML-N, joins PTI

AJK polls to be held on July 25.

ISLAMABAD: In what is being termed by the ruling party as a setback to the PML-N, Azad Kashmir cabinet member and senior politician Mir Akbar Khan jumped ship to join the PTI Friday.

According to Geo News, Mir Akbar Khan is a key member of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider’s cabinet and was nominated for the LA-16 Bagh-3 (Sharqi Bagh) seat for the July 25 polls by the PML-N.

The AJK politician met PTI’s Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi today and announced that he was parting ways with the PML-N to join Prime Minister Imran Khan's party.





Akbar reposed confidence in PM Imran Khan's leadership and endorsed the PTI manifesto.

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was also present during the meeting that took place in the federal capital.

After the meeting, Niazi announced Mir Akbar as a PTI candidate for the LA-16 constituency.