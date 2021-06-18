 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson touches on past sexist treatment in ‘Black Widow’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Scarlett Johansson touches on past sexist treatment in ‘Black Widow’

Scarlett Johansson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the struggles she faced being viewed only at face value as Black Widow.

The actor got candid about her disdain over the sexist characterization during a chat with Page Six.

There she started off by addressing the Iron Man sequel and was quoted saying, “I mean, you look back at ‘Iron Man 2’ and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know?”

“Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever — like a piece of [expletive], really. And Tony [Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr.] even refers to her as something like that at one point. What does he say? ‘I want some’.”

However, “Now people, young girls, are getting a much more positive message, but it’s been incredible to be a part of that shift and be able to come out the other side and be a part of that old story, but also progress. Evolve. I think it’s pretty cool.”

More From Entertainment:

DJ Khaled receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

DJ Khaled receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Aishwarya Rai avoids mentioning Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam'

Aishwarya Rai avoids mentioning Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam'
Prince Harry criticised for not visiting Queen Elizabeth privately after Prince Philip's death

Prince Harry criticised for not visiting Queen Elizabeth privately after Prince Philip's death

Ed Sheeran turns joker for 'Bad Habits' video

Ed Sheeran turns joker for 'Bad Habits' video

Britney Spears fans left worried after singer admits she's not sure if she will perform live again

Britney Spears fans left worried after singer admits she's not sure if she will perform live again
Jennifer Hudson drops ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’

Jennifer Hudson drops ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’
Are we about to see another Eminem-Mariah Carey war--again?

Are we about to see another Eminem-Mariah Carey war--again?
Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘The Rose Song’ MV for Disney+

Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘The Rose Song’ MV for Disney+

Miley Cyrus asks to find backup dancers from ‘7 Things’ MV

Miley Cyrus asks to find backup dancers from ‘7 Things’ MV
Miley Cyrus announces plans for ‘Stand by You’ concert

Miley Cyrus announces plans for ‘Stand by You’ concert
Billie Eilish reveals why celebs can’t always ‘entertain’ fans

Billie Eilish reveals why celebs can’t always ‘entertain’ fans
Billie Eilish touches on ‘how little’ fans know about her: ‘It’s just so hard’

Billie Eilish touches on ‘how little’ fans know about her: ‘It’s just so hard’

Latest

view all