Angelina Jolie moves court against Brad Pitt: report

Angelina Jolie has reportedly been taking legal actions against Brad Pitt since initial proceedings began

Sources recently stepped forward to highlight all the legal moves Angelina Jolie has been taking since her initial case against Brad Pitt began.



News regarding Jolie’s recent legal move has been brought forward by a source close to US Magazine.

The insider was quoted telling the outlet, “The children whose custody is at issue are old enough to understand what is going on.”

“The trial is necessarily going to impact them emotionally. Three of the children have asked to testify. To make any of the children endure what may be a futile and void proceeding is beyond unjustified. It is cruel.”