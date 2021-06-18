Demi Lovato weighs in on frozen yogurt controversy

Demi Lovato sheds light on their intentions behind the frozen yogurt controversy

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the problem behind their F frozen yogurt controversy.



The singer addressed their past frozen yogurt shop controversy during an interview with Audacy Check In on Facebook Live this Thursday.



There they began by referencing the incident and even admitted that her statement got ‘lost in translation’.

They explained, “Every time I've made a statement over Instagram or Twitter, I felt like it's gotten lost in translation a little bit.”

Check it out below:



