Saturday Jun 19 2021
Jessie J unveils the true inspiration behind the 'I Want Love' MV

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Jessie J unveils the true inspiration behind the ‘I Want Love’ MV

Award winning singer and songwriter Jessie J recently turned to social media and unveiled her inspiration behind crafting her hit new song I Want Love.

Jessie commemorated the release with a post on Instagram and it detailed the singer’s inspiration behind it all.

It read, “I had an argument with a bf once after a major red carpet. I went to a bar where I didn’t know anyone and I danced alone until sunrise. I took a shot with strangers and I talked to myself in the mirror in the bathroom.”

“My tough exterior that I so often use as a defense mechanism went away, my heart softened. My fear left the room and I just let go. That’s what this song this video means and represents to me… I wanted this video to feel like I felt like that night.”

