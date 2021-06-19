 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi police refuse to file case at Mandokhel's request against Awan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhel and Special Advisor to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan can be seen during arguing during a TV show. — Geo News screengrab/File
  • A case of harassment, threats, and violence should be registered against Firdous Ashiq Awan, says Abdul Qadir Mandokhel.
  • "The incident took place in Islamabad and the case can only be registered there," say police.
  • Mandokhel accuses Awan of using foul language, slapping him, and threatening him during a TV show.

Karachi police on Saturday refused to file a case against Chief Minister Punjab's side Firdous Ashiq Awan after PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhel's requested they do so.

Officials of the Saeedabad Police Station said they had received Mandokhel's request a few days ago, and after consulting with legal experts, they have decided not to file a case against Awan and have responded to Mandokhel accordingly.

"The incident took place in Islamabad and the case can only be registered there," police officials said.

In the plea filed with the police, Mandokhel had alleged that Awan used foul language, slapped him, and threatened him during a TV show

"A case of harassment, threats, and violence should be registered against Firdous Ashiq Awan," Mandokhel said.

What's all the fuss about?

Earlier this month, a video of Awan and Mandokhel had gone viral, in which the two can be seen getting into a heated verbal exchange on a television show.

In the verbal duel during the show, Mandokhel accused Awan of committing corruption.

Later, in a tweet, Awan claimed Mandokhel had used foul language which angered her, and that only a one-sided story was being shared in the video. She asked the TV channel to release the full video.

"During the talk show, PPP's Qadir Mandokhel threatened me. He insulted my late father and me by using abusive language. I had to take an extreme step in my defence," Awan tweeted along with a video statement.

She said that after consultations, legal action will be taken against Mandokhel.

Meanwhile, the PPP MNA in his own statement on Twitter, said that if Awan apologises, he will wholeheartedly accept it.

"If she thinks she will take legal action, I too have the right according to the law and Constitution to do so. Bar associations across Pakistan have condemned the move," he said.

Mandokhel said this is "not the first time Awan has done such a thing".


