Sunday Jun 20 2021
Billie Eilish says 'hated every second' of making her debut album

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

American music superstar Billie Eilish said she "hated every second" of creating her debut album.

The 19-year-old singing sensation got early success with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? and the artist is since rising on the upward curve of popularity. But, while making the album, she hated it.

“I hated every second of it,” she said while giving an interview to Rolling Stone. “I hated writing. I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would’ve done anything else. I remember thinking there’s no way I’m making another album after this. Absolutely not.”

Several factors, including hectic work with stressful deadlines, persistently nagging notes from the label and their constant meetings may have contributed to Billie Eilish's hatred. But, she said she has adopted a very different approach for her upcoming project, Happier Than Ever.

Now, she works with herself and her brother as the centre. She pinpointed, “No one has a say anymore. It’s literally me and Finneas and no one else.”

Billie Eilish is set to release her second album Happier Than Ever on July 30th. 

