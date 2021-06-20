Prince Charles determined to keep Meghan, Harry’s kids deprived of royal titles, perks

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie has no hope of becoming a prince even after Prince Charles becomes king.



A new report by the Daily Mail states that the toddler’s grandfather, Prince Charles is determined to slim down the monarchy once he takes over the throne from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The revelation was made by sources within the palace who said that the Prince of Wales told his youngest son, the Duke of Sussex, that he will make amends in key documents once he is the monarch that would prevent his grandson from inheriting the title of prince.

“Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King,” said the insider.

This, per the report, has worsened Harry and Meghan’s ties with the Firm.

Per Charles’ plan, only the immediate family members would be receiving the titles along with financial and police support that is paid for the taxpayers.