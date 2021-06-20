 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
US mountaineer pays befitting tribute to Ali Sadpara after scaling Mt Everest

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

US mountaineer pays tribute to Ali Sadpara and others who died trying to summit Mt Everest.
An American adventurer paid a befitting tribute to Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and others who died in their attempt to scale K2. 

A pictire of Collin O’ Brady, an American mountaineer who scaled Mt Everest recently, is doing the rounds on social media. Brady can be seen in the picture, smiling as he holds up flags of a few countries. 

He can also be seen waving Pakistan's flag, a tribute to the iconic Sadpara. 

"American adventurer Collin O’ Brady pays tribute to his fellow adventurers who passed away on K2 this year. At the peak of Mount Everest, he raised flags for his friends who did not survive climbing the deadly K2. Among his friends was Muhammad #AliSadpara from Pakistan," tweeted the US Embassy Islamabad. 

Sadpara declared dead by family

Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr had departed for their journey to scale the K2 mountain on February 3 after Sadpara's birthday, asking fans and admirers to "keep us in your prayers".

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5 , hoping to accomplish the herculean feat by afternoon.

Despite a thorough search by the Pakistan Army for the mounaineer and his companions, the expedition was not found and hence, Sadparas family declared him dead. 

"I will keep my father’s mission alive and fulfil his dream," his son, Sajid Sadpara, had said.  

