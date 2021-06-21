 
Karachi: Four cops booked for allegedly shooting, injuring two students at Super Highway

A police officer can be seen holding a rifle. — File photo
  • Officers had shot, injured two students after they did not stop when asked to do so, states FIR. 
  • Police tried to kill the students and tried to frame them as dacoits, says father of the students in the FIR. 
  • Officers involved in the incident did not provide details of the encounter to their superiors, say police.

Four policemen have been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring two students near Karachi's Super Highway in a fake encounter, the metropolis' police said Monday.

The police officers are accused of shooting and wounding 15-year-old Baitullah and 14-year-old Asif last night at the Super Highway after they did not stop when police tried to signal them to do so. 

This was alleged by the father of one of the students in the FIR lodged against the police officers. 

"The police attempted to kill the students and tried to frame them as dacoits," he stated in the FIR. 

The police, on the other hand, said the officers had not provided details of the encounter to their superiors. 

Provisions of attempted murder have been included in the FIR, while four officers, including an ASI, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the FIR, the officers signalled towards the students to stop. When they didn't, the police officers fired at them and attempted to murder them. 

The names of the suspects are ASI Asghar Ali, Abdul Qadir, Constable Sabir, and Constable Bahadur.

Police said the statements of the injured students will also be obtained, adding that they are now being treated at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC). 

