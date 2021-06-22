 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
AFP

Italy says face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors from June 28

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Italy says face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors from June 28

ROME: Facemasks will no longer be compulsory outdoors in Italy, one of the countries in Europe worst hit by the coronavirus, from June 28, the health ministry said Monday.

The lifting of the mask requirement would come into effect in regions labelled "white" under Italy´s classification system for how rapidly the virus is spreading, Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote on Facebook.

This includes all Italian regions except the tiny Aosta Valley in the far northwest.

Speranza´s announcement came on advice from Italy´s Comitato Tecnico Scientifico (CTS) scientific advisory panel, which said people should still have masks at hand for events with higher risk of spreading the virus like large gatherings.

By June 28, experts predict all of Italy will be classified a "white" zone, with just 21 deaths and 495 new cases recorded nationwide on Monday.

The country has recorded 127,291 deaths since the pandemic reached it in early 2020, with 4.25 million infections.

So far 30 percent of people over 12 have been vaccinated, or around 16 million out of a population of 60 million.

More than 46 million vaccine doses have been administered in Italy.

More From Health:

Cuban Covid vaccine Abdala 92 percent ´effective´, maker says

Cuban Covid vaccine Abdala 92 percent ´effective´, maker says
India starts inoculating all adults with free COVID-19 shots

India starts inoculating all adults with free COVID-19 shots
COVID-19 vaccination resumes in Punjab after supply improves

COVID-19 vaccination resumes in Punjab after supply improves
Coronavirus death toll crosses 22,000 mark in Pakistan

Coronavirus death toll crosses 22,000 mark in Pakistan
Brazil tops 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: minister

Brazil tops 500,000 Covid-19 deaths: minister
Explainer: When will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?

Explainer: When will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?
Pressure on coronavirus vaccine supplies to ease next week: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pressure on coronavirus vaccine supplies to ease next week: Dr Faisal Sultan
Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months

Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 1.9%, lowest so far this year

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 1.9%, lowest so far this year
UAE starts Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine trial for children under 18

UAE starts Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine trial for children under 18
Arthritis drug shows promise against severe Covid: study

Arthritis drug shows promise against severe Covid: study
Pakistan's number of active coronavirus cases less than 40,000 for first time since March 24

Pakistan's number of active coronavirus cases less than 40,000 for first time since March 24

Latest

view all