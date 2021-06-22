 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp to introduce ‘view once’ feature for pictures, videos soon

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

WhatsApp will incorporate Instagram’s 'view once' feature for images and video to the social networking app soon, according to WABetaInfo.

The feature will allow you to send pictures and videos that can only be viewed once. It will also allow you to verify if the recipient has opened the media.

The media will disappear from the chat once you have viewed it. This will allow users to save up on space. The feature is expected to be released soon.

The text and video messaging platform recently announced another new feature that will enable users to use the application on multiple devices without having an internet connection.

This feature will be available in a future update on WhatsApp for Android, iOS, web and desktop devices.

What is WABetaInfo?

WABetaInfo is a Twitter account dedicated to spreading reliable news and real-time updates about popular social networking app WhatsApp. It is an independent portal used by approximately 97.1 thousand Twitter followers for information on WhatsApp.

More From Sci-Tech:

Mariam Nusrat, a Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur, is transforming the world with games for social change

Mariam Nusrat, a Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur, is transforming the world with games for social change
WhatsApp will soon be available on multiple devices without internet connection

WhatsApp will soon be available on multiple devices without internet connection
Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight

Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight
Snapchat putting brakes on controversial 'speed filter' feature

Snapchat putting brakes on controversial 'speed filter' feature
China set to launch first crew to new space station

China set to launch first crew to new space station
Spotify launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse competitor

Spotify launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse competitor
India claims Twitter ignoring new rules as feud escalates

India claims Twitter ignoring new rules as feud escalates
Amazon cloud game service Luna opens to US Prime members

Amazon cloud game service Luna opens to US Prime members
Suraj Girhan 2021: Thursday marks first solar eclipse of the year

Suraj Girhan 2021: Thursday marks first solar eclipse of the year

US to withdraw Trump's executive order seeking to ban TikTok, WeChat

US to withdraw Trump's executive order seeking to ban TikTok, WeChat
PUBG's Mobile Pro League South Asia to kick off on June 10

PUBG's Mobile Pro League South Asia to kick off on June 10
´Mole's World' game fuels nostalgia among China´s young adults

´Mole's World' game fuels nostalgia among China´s young adults

Latest

view all