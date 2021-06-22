WhatsApp to introduce ‘view once’ feature for pictures, videos soon

WhatsApp will incorporate Instagram’s 'view once' feature for images and video to the social networking app soon, according to WABetaInfo.



The feature will allow you to send pictures and videos that can only be viewed once. It will also allow you to verify if the recipient has opened the media.

The media will disappear from the chat once you have viewed it. This will allow users to save up on space. The feature is expected to be released soon.

The text and video messaging platform recently announced another new feature that will enable users to use the application on multiple devices without having an internet connection.

This feature will be available in a future update on WhatsApp for Android, iOS, web and desktop devices.

What is WABetaInfo?

WABetaInfo is a Twitter account dedicated to spreading reliable news and real-time updates about popular social networking app WhatsApp. It is an independent portal used by approximately 97.1 thousand Twitter followers for information on WhatsApp.