Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to her on-screen dad David Harbour

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute for David Harbour who plays her dad on Stranger Things
British actor Millie Bobby Brown hasn’t forgotten about her on-screen dad on Father’s Day.

The 17-year-old sensation turned to her Instagram with a tribute for David Harbour who plays her telepathic character Eleven’s father on Netflix original series, Stranger Things.

Brown shared an adorable still of the two from the show on her Instagram Stories. She first thanked her actual dad “for all the giggles” and then went on to share a photo with Harbour, saying, “and of course @dkharbour.”

Harbour re-shared the Story on his profile and wrote: “Love ya kid,” making hearts melt over the endearing exchange. 

