 
Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
AFP

WATCH: Elephant rummages through Thai family's kitchen at night

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Photo: Screengrab via Facebook/ Kittichai Boodchan

BANGKOK: Some families living in a jungle may be fearful of things going bump at night, but for one household in Thailand, the sight of an elephant rummaging through their kitchen was not a total shock.

"It came to cook again," wrote Kittichai Boodchan sarcastically in a caption to a Facebook video he shot over the weekend of an elephant nosing its way into his kitchen.

Likely driven by the midnight munchies, the massive animal pokes its head into Kittichai's kitchen in the early hours of Sunday, using its trunk to find food.

At one point, it picks up a plastic bag of liquid, considers it briefly, and then sticks it in its mouth — before the video cuts out.

Kittichai and his wife live near a national park in western Thailand, by a lake where wild elephants often bathe while roaming in the jungle.

He was unperturbed by the mammoth mammal, recognising it as a frequent visitor as it often wanders into homes in his village where it eats, leaves and shoots off back into the jungle.

The elephant had actually destroyed their kitchen wall in May, he said, creating an open-air kitchen concept reminiscent of a drive-through window.

This weekend, its sole task was to find food.

Kittichai said a general rule of thumb in dealing with unwelcome visitors crashing is not to feed them.

"When it doesn´t get food, it just leaves on its own," he told AFP.

"I am already used to it coming, so I was not so worried."

Wild elephants are a common sight in Thailand´s national parks and its surrounding areas, with farmers sometimes reporting incidents of their fruits and corn crops being eaten by a hungry herd.

More From Amazing:

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon
India starts inoculating all adults with free COVID-19 shots

India starts inoculating all adults with free COVID-19 shots
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to meet US counterpart Joe Biden as violence surges

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to meet US counterpart Joe Biden as violence surges
FM Qureshi, Turkish counterpart discuss latest developments in Afghan peace process

FM Qureshi, Turkish counterpart discuss latest developments in Afghan peace process
Disagreements on key issues persist in Iran nuclear talks: US advisor

Disagreements on key issues persist in Iran nuclear talks: US advisor
Sri Lankan troops under investigation for humiliating punishment to Muslims

Sri Lankan troops under investigation for humiliating punishment to Muslims
Taliban say 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights

Taliban say 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Afghan leaders Ghani, Abdullah to visit White House amid troop withdrawal

Afghan leaders Ghani, Abdullah to visit White House amid troop withdrawal
US mountaineer pays befitting tribute to Ali Sadpara after scaling Mt Everest

US mountaineer pays befitting tribute to Ali Sadpara after scaling Mt Everest
How a Pakistani asylum seeker became a top chef in Switzerland

How a Pakistani asylum seeker became a top chef in Switzerland

Belgium bans Britain travellers due to covid-19 variant

Belgium bans Britain travellers due to covid-19 variant
US President Joe Biden announces death of 'first dog' Champ

US President Joe Biden announces death of 'first dog' Champ

Latest

view all