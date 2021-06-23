 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

  • Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate currently stands at 2.04%.
  • At least 39 more succumbed to coronavirus, taking the total death tally to 22,073.
  • During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Another 39 deaths were reported from coronavirus in Pakistan and a positivity rate of 2.04% was recorded over the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Center's daily data.

The NCOC wrote in an update on Twitter that 45,519 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 930 came back positive.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of COVID-19 currently stands at 2.04%

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the country so far has reached 22,073 and the total number of cases has reached 950,768, while 895,690 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases stands at 33,005.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, 19 people died on ventilators.

Read more: Pakistan reports major decrease in coronavirus cases, records lowest positivity rate in eight months

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 13,243 in Sindh, 17,709 in Punjab, 8,482 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,378 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 920 in Balochistan, 305 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 482 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A day earlier, the rate of coronavirus cases in Pakistan dropped dramatically, with the country reporting a positivity rate of 1.69%, which was the lowest rate in eight months.

More From Health:

Biden not engaging with Pakistan on Afghan problem is a major disaster in the making: US senator

Biden not engaging with Pakistan on Afghan problem is a major disaster in the making: US senator
Pakistan: Climate change causing rise in sea level, frequent cyclones, say experts

Pakistan: Climate change causing rise in sea level, frequent cyclones, say experts
New vaccine guidelines not applicable on those who got first jab before June 21

New vaccine guidelines not applicable on those who got first jab before June 21
Nafisa Shah hits out at Fawad Chaudhry over ECP remarks

Nafisa Shah hits out at Fawad Chaudhry over ECP remarks

No approval from Ulema required in approving science textbooks, clarifies Education Ministry

No approval from Ulema required in approving science textbooks, clarifies Education Ministry
Pakistan asks American TV why PM Imran Khan's interview was censored

Pakistan asks American TV why PM Imran Khan's interview was censored
Pakistan calls on UN high commissioner to take notice of rights abuses in India

Pakistan calls on UN high commissioner to take notice of rights abuses in India
Jemima responds to PM Imran Khan's comment on women's dressing

Jemima responds to PM Imran Khan's comment on women's dressing
Pervaiz Elahi, Asif Zardari all praise for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pervaiz Elahi, Asif Zardari all praise for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
OBL a thing of the past, my focus is on the future: Qureshi on former Al-Qaeda chief

OBL a thing of the past, my focus is on the future: Qureshi on former Al-Qaeda chief
Three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman get interim bail in sexual assault case

Three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman get interim bail in sexual assault case
2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine brought to Pakistan via special PIA flight

2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine brought to Pakistan via special PIA flight

Latest

view all