Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another 39 deaths were reported from coronavirus in Pakistan and a positivity rate of 2.04% was recorded over the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Center's daily data.



The NCOC wrote in an update on Twitter that 45,519 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 930 came back positive.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of COVID-19 currently stands at 2.04%

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the country so far has reached 22,073 and the total number of cases has reached 950,768, while 895,690 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases stands at 33,005.



During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, 19 people died on ventilators.



According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 13,243 in Sindh, 17,709 in Punjab, 8,482 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,378 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 920 in Balochistan, 305 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 482 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A day earlier, the rate of coronavirus cases in Pakistan dropped dramatically, with the country reporting a positivity rate of 1.69%, which was the lowest rate in eight months.