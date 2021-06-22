Pakistan reports major decrease in coronavirus cases, records lowest positivity rate in eight months

COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 1.69%, which is the lowest rate in eight months.

In the last 24 hours, 27 people have died from coronavirus, says National Command and Operation Center.

Pakistan reports 663 new infections, according to NCOC's latest data.

The rate of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has dropped dramatically in the last 24 hours, with the country reporting a positivity rate of 1.69%, which is the lowest rate in eight months.



According to the National Command and Operation Centre's daily statistics from Tuesday morning, 39,017 tests for COVID-19 were conducted out across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 663 returned positive, while 27 people lost their lives to the virus.

The positivity rate currently stands at 1.69%. The country last recorded its lowest positivity rate at 1.64% on October 18.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 22,034 and the total number of cases has reached 949,838, while 894,352 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases currently stands at 33,452.



During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the 27 deaths, 17 people died on ventilators.

A total of 949,838 cases have been detected so far. According to a province-wise breakdown, 19,979 were detected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 26,673 in Balochistan, 5,827 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 82,394 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 137,147 in KP, 345,141 in Punjab and 332,677 in Sindh.

A day earlier, Pakistan's coronavirus death tally surpassed the 22,000 mark after 30 fatalities were reported Monday morning.

The last lowest daily COVID-19 death toll was recorded by the country on March 21 after 20 people died from the infection.



