Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Prince Harry, William gearing up for showdown ahead of first meeting in months

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Prince Harry and William are all set to come face to face for the first time in months, on the occasion of Princess Diana's memorial unveiling event. 

As revealed by Brittani Barger, Deputy Editor of Royal Central, a US platform reporting Royal Family-related news, 'there may be some nerves' between the brothers as relations have become sour. 

Barger told the Daily Star, "There is a lot of focus on Diana at the moment because of the statue unveiling and this year being what would have been her 60th birthday.

“So there is more focus on her than on his birthday this year, but I don’t think he would mind that the attention is off him.”

She noted that William “loves his mother and wants the statue unveiling to go well and get good publicity to honour her.”

 “William and Harry will be very much focused on their mother and uniting for her and her memory.

“There may be some nerves as relations have been tense with the Oprah interview and other revelations," Barger concluded. 

