 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Reuters

AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants: study

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

The AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. — Reuters/File
The AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. — Reuters/File
  • Variants may cause few breakthrough infections in vaccinated.
  • Researchers find no evidence of widespread virus escape.
  • Past infection with B117/Alpha confers broad protection.

COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants of the COVID-19 causing virus, which were first identified in India, according to a scientific study, underpinning a continued push to deliver the shots.

The study by Oxford University researchers, published in the journal Cell, investigated the ability of antibodies in the blood from people, who were vaccinated with the two-shot regimens, to neutralise the highly contagious Delta and Kappa variants, a statement said.

"There is no evidence of widespread escape suggesting that the current generation of vaccines will provide protection against the B.1.617 lineage," the paper said, referring to the Delta and Kappa variants by a commonly used code.

Related items

However, the concentration of neutralising antibodies in the blood was somewhat reduced, which may lead to some breakthrough infections, they cautioned.

Last week, an analysis by the Public Health England (PHE) showed that vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca offer high protection of more than 90% against hospitalisation from the Delta variant.

"We are encouraged to see the non-clinical results published from Oxford and these data, alongside the recent early real-world analysis from Public Health England, provide us with a positive indication that our vaccine can have significant impact against the Delta variant," AstraZeneca executive Mene Pangalos said in a separate statement.

The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday.

The Oxford researchers also analysed reinfection patterns in people who had previously had COVID-19. The risk of reinfection with the Delta variant appeared particularly high in individuals previously infected by the Beta and Gamma lineages that emerged in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.

By contrast, previous infection with the Alpha, or B117, variant first detected in Britain, conferred "reasonable" cross-protection against all variants of concern, lending itself as a template that next-generation vaccines could be molded on.

"B117 might be a candidate for new variant vaccines to provide the broadest protection," the researchers said.

More From Health:

Iran thwarts attack on atomic energy agency building

Iran thwarts attack on atomic energy agency building
India concerned about new 'Delta plus' COVID variant

India concerned about new 'Delta plus' COVID variant
Azerbaijan, Turkey appreciate Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

Azerbaijan, Turkey appreciate Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan
Taliban still in control of Tajikistan border crossing: Afghan officials

Taliban still in control of Tajikistan border crossing: Afghan officials
Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper to end by Saturday

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper to end by Saturday
Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan

Another 39 people lose their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan
AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India

AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India
US seizes Iran’s Press TV, Al-Alam websites

US seizes Iran’s Press TV, Al-Alam websites
New vaccine guidelines not applicable on those who got first jab before June 21

New vaccine guidelines not applicable on those who got first jab before June 21
Portugal fears fourth coronavirus wave as Delta variant cases rise

Portugal fears fourth coronavirus wave as Delta variant cases rise
Renowned professor to release book on Arif Naqvi, Abraaj on July 20

Renowned professor to release book on Arif Naqvi, Abraaj on July 20
Trump considered sending COVID-positive American tourists to Guantanamo Bay

Trump considered sending COVID-positive American tourists to Guantanamo Bay

Latest

view all