Pakistan registers second mpox-linked death

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. — Reuters

Patient dies during course of treatment at PIMS hospital.

Patient had severe skin and genital lesions: authorities.

Case indicates local mpox transmission within Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported its second death linked to mpox, after a 53-year-old man from Faisalabad, who was also suffering from HIV and hepatitis B and C, died during the course of treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), health officials said.

According to hospital and health authorities, the patient had been admitted to PIMS with extensive skin and genital lesions consistent with mpox and had been receiving treatment when he passed away on Saturday, February 7.

This marks the second mpox-associated fatality recorded in the country so far.

Officials said the patient had no recent travel history, suggesting local transmission of mpox within Pakistan. The case has added to concerns among public health experts that the virus is circulating domestically, with clear evidence of community spread.

The deceased was a known case of HIV and was also co-infected with hepatitis B and hepatitis C. Doctors involved in his care said his immune system was severely compromised, with an extremely low CD4 count, placing him at high risk of severe disease and complications. He had reportedly started antiretroviral therapy only a few months earlier.

Health officials said the patient had a one-month history of widespread skin and genital lesions before being brought to the hospital. Despite medical management, his condition deteriorated due to advanced immunosuppression and multiple underlying health conditions.

The latest fatality follows country's first mpox-related death reported in Islamabad in December 2023, underscoring the vulnerability of people with weakened immune systems to severe outcomes of the disease.

Authorities said both deaths occurred in patients with significant co-morbidities, particularly HIV infection.

Officials in the federal health ministry and the National Institute of Health said Pakistan recorded 53 confirmed mpox cases last year, most of them detected through surveillance at points of entry and hospitals.

However, they acknowledged that the absence of travel history in the latest case points to ongoing local transmission, raising the need for stronger surveillance, early detection, and infection control measures.

Public health experts say mpox, which spreads through close physical contact, including skin-to-skin contact, can cause more severe illness in people with advanced HIV or other conditions that weaken immunity. They have urged early testing, timely isolation of suspected cases, and prompt treatment, especially among high-risk groups.

Health authorities said contact tracing is being carried out to identify and monitor people who may have been exposed to the patient. They also stressed the need to strengthen awareness among clinicians to ensure early recognition of mpox, particularly in patients presenting with unexplained rashes or genital lesions.

The government has advised the public that mpox is not an airborne disease like COVID-19 and that basic precautions, including avoiding close contact with suspected cases and seeking medical care for unusual rashes or lesions, can reduce the risk of transmission.