Pakistani-American surgeon rolls out UAE first AI clinical platform

Pakistani-American surgeon-scientist Dr Adil Haider (second right) seen at World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026 on February 13, 2026. — Boston Health AI

Boston Health AI, founded by Pakistani-American surgeon-scientist and global health leader Dr Adil Haider, has partnered with Emirates Health Services (EHS) to launch “Amal,” the UAE’s first clinical intelligence platform, across its public healthcare network.

The launch took place at World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026, one of the largest global healthcare gatherings, which drew over 400,000 attendees from around the world.

During the event, representatives from over 40 countries visited the Boston Health AI booth in the EHS pavilion to engage directly with Dr Haider and the company’s leadership team, expressing interest in Amal and the broader clinical intelligence platform powering it.

Dr Haider, Founder of Boston Health AI, brings decades of international leadership in academic medicine and health systems innovation.

He previously served as Dean of Aga Khan University Medical College, where he led significant institutional expansion and global accreditation milestones, and held senior faculty roles at Harvard Medical School and Johns Hopkins University.

He currently also serves as the Inaugural Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Carle Illinois College of Medicine in the United States, guiding responsible AI integration across medical education and clinical practice.

Amal is the first AI physician assistant deployed within the UAE’s public health system. The technology conducts physician-grade medical interviews with patients prior to consultations, capturing symptoms, medical history, medications, allergies, and contextual health information in Arabic, English, or Urdu.

The information is structured into clinically-relevant summaries that enable physicians to begin consultations with a comprehensive patient context.

The deployment addresses a critical global challenge in healthcare: increasing cognitive load and rising documentation burden on clinicians. By improving documentation quality, workflow efficiency, and visit preparation, the platform is designed to enhance clinical decision-making while strengthening throughput and satisfaction.

While the UAE deployment marks a major regional milestone, Boston Health AI’s foundation and real-world validation began in Pakistan.

Since its inception, the company has deployed its clinical intelligence platform across two major cities in Pakistan, supporting more than 50 healthcare facilities ranging from charitable hospitals and community clinics to leading academic medical centers and private healthcare providers.

To date, the platform has facilitated over 30,000 patient interactions in Pakistan alone, making the country a critical proving ground for scalable, multilingual, culturally adaptable clinical AI.

Beyond technology deployment, Boston Health AI has also built a significant operational presence in Pakistan, employing nearly 100 professionals from different fields. The team includes physicians, developers, AI specialists, product managers, and business development professionals, reflecting a deliberate strategy to build healthcare AI talent within Pakistan while serving global markets.

Boston Health AI’s core platform, Hami, powers Amal and was developed with direct input from practising physicians working across Pakistan, the GCC, and the United States. Built by clinicians for clinicians, the technology reflects real-world workflows and emphasises responsible, secure, and human-centred AI integration.

Founded in 2024, the company operates across the US, GCC region, and Pakistan, reflecting Dr Haider’s commitment to building globally relevant but locally adaptable healthcare technology.