Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio rises to nearly 14%

Despite the decline in coronavirus cases being reported in the country, cases have increased in Karachi.

In the last 24 hours, 1,506 people were tested in Karachi, out of which 208 people tested positive for corona.

Thus, the positivity rate was 13.81%. In contrast, the countrywide positivity ratio reported for June 22, is 2.04%.



According to the spokesperson of the health department, in the last 24 hours, the positivity ratio in Hyderabad was recorded at 3.32%, after 1,083 people were tested for coronavirus, of which 36 tested positive.

Other districts in Sindh recorded a positive virus rate of 2.03% in the last 24 hours, after 8,829 people were tested of which 179 were positive.



The rise in positivity ratio to such an alarming level in Karachi comes two weeks after the Sindh government decided to ease certain curbs that were in place to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

An announcement in this regard was made on June 6.

Schools

Schools and educational institutions, for classes IX and above, all reopened on June 7. The Sindh government has made it mandatory for all teachers and staffers to get vaccinated. But the vaccination drive hit a snag with shortages in supplies of vaccines.



Pakistan has since received shipments of Sinovac to replenish stocks and more doses are expected next week.



Opening of markets, shops

Shops and markets have been allowed to remain open till 8pm instead of 6pm. The chief minister said that all shopkeepers and staffers must get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

"After 14 days, the vaccination certificates of all staff members and shopkeepers will be randomly checked," the chief minister said.

Restaurants

Restaurants have been allowed to open outdoor dining until 12am, while ensuring that there is sufficient distance between people sitting in the outdoor areas.

Earlier, the provincial government had imposed a complete ban on both indoor and outdoor dining due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Beaches

The provincial government also decided to reopen beaches, including Sea View for recreational purposes.

Horrific video footage emerged this Sunday when people thronged the beaches, the entire coast line densely packed, despite the government's warning to continue to maintain precautions, including social distancing.



Salons

All salons and beauty parlours are now allowed to operate under strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Marriage halls

Marriage halls and outdoor weddings were said at the time to reopen in two weeks and also reopened this Monday.





