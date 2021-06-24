 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards

A logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a UN body that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Photo: AFP

Pakistani nuclear scientists and an institution bagged international awards, recognising Pakistan's advancement in the application of nuclear technology for the achievement of sustainable development goals, the Foreign Office announced Wednesday. 

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have jointly conferred these awards.

The awards include the Outstanding Achievement Award to Pakistan’s Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB). The Team Achievement Award for work in the same area has also gone to a group of four scientists in the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

A third award, the 'Young Scientist Award', was bagged by a PAEC scientist for work in plant mutation breeding and related technologies.

"These awards are a clear marker of Pakistan’s advancement in nuclear technology and efforts for achievement of Sustainable Development goals, especially food security," an FO statement read.

“Extensive civilian nuclear applications in Pakistan are directly contributing to the well-being of the people and national development in the areas of public health, medicine, agriculture, industry and nuclear power generation.” the statement added.

The award certificates will be presented during the IAEA’s 65th General Conference in September 2021.

