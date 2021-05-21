Clean energy vital for Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan at nuclear plant inauguration

PM Khan says he is happy that the K2 nuclear plant is being inaugurated today.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said clean energy is of vital importance for Pakistan that has been facing adverse impacts of global warming.



He said this at the virtual inauguration of 1,00 MW Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Unit-2 (K-2), a third-generation state-of-the-art plant with improved safety systems.

The ceremony, which was simultaneously held at K-2 NPP, Karachi and in Beijing, China, also marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PM Khan said he was happy that the K2 nuclear plant is being inaugurated today.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the project will greatly benefit Pakistan in respect of technology transfer and training of the youth in addition to the supply of clean energy.



He said Pakistan and China have a unique relationship, which is getting fortified with every passing day.

He said the people of Pakistan have an emotional attachment with China believing that it always helps us in the hour of need and emphasized on further enhancement of people to people contacts.

He said Pakistan is desirous of learning from China in various sectors, including managing the fast-expanding urban centres, poverty alleviation and controlling corruption.

He said the scope of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is being expanded from connectivity and power sector projects to the establishment of economic zones and agricultural technology.

He said Pakistan can learn a lot from China's development.

K-2 was connected to national grid on March 18

The K-2 nuclear plant has internal and external accident prevention ability and enhanced emergency response capability.

It has a 60-year life expectancy, extendable to a further 20 years. The power plant is designed with higher plant availability and capacity factors and an extended refuelling cycle.

The construction of the K-2 plant started in November 2013, whereas its fuel loading initiated on December 01, 2020, after approval from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

A series of cold and hot functional commissioning tests related to plant operation and safety were conducted, before achieving criticality at the end of February this year.

After further reactor physics tests, the plant was connected to the national grid on March 18, 2021 for trial operation and power escalation tests, according to the information made available by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

With the inauguration of K-2 NPP, PAEC will be operating six nuclear power plants in the country. Two of them are located in Karachi namely Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 (K-1) and Unit-2 (K-2), while four sited at Chashma, in District Mianwali, named as Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1-4.

Earlier, the collective generation capacity of all PAEC operated NPPs was around 1,400 Mega Watts. The inauguration of K-2 with 1100 MW capacity will nearly double these figures, substantially improving the overall share of nuclear power in the energy mix.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 (K-3), with a similar capacity is also in the commissioning phase and is expected to start production during first quarter of 2022.

It is worth mentioning that the addition of clean, reliable and cost-effective nuclear power, in the energy mix, will greatly benefit the society and country at large.