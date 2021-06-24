 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Lisa Kudrow looks back at ‘Fraiser’ dismissal before she shot to fame with ‘Friends’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

American actor Lisa Kudrow opened up about her dismissal from the show Fraiser, right before she joined the cast of Friends.

During a virtual appearance with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Kudrow, 57, looked back at how she was fired from her role of Roz Doyle three days into filming of the sitcom.

"I wasn't right for the part [or] for the chemistry of the group. So that wasn't working but I did think, 'Oh, I am not this guy's cup of tea’,” she shared about the show’s director James Burrows.

"I was the only one of the six of us who had to go in and audition for Jimmy,” she said of Burrows who is also known as Jimmy, and has directed some episodes of Friends as well.

"I had one extra audition just for James Burrows. I did it and he went, 'No notes.' I left going, 'That either means she's beyond help and helpless, just like I always knew,' or 'Yeah, it's perfect. I have no notes,” she said.

"Shooting the pilot that week I was like, 'All right, here we go’. And Phoebe was not the character that was part of this group really, that easily. There was a struggle,” said Kudrow. 

