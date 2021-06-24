Faction of Oil Tankers Association announces countrywide strike

A picture of numerous tankers parked somewhere in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Oil Tankers and Contractors Association has announced a countrywide strike across Pakistan on Thursday.

The strike has been called by the association over the increase in tax rates and other issues. As per the association, oil supply to Karachi and other areas of the country is being suspended.

On the other hand, the Oil Tankers Owners Association distanced itself from the strike, adding that they would continue to supply oil to Karachi and other depots as per the usual routine.



Sources said the strike will not be effective if the association is split into two factions adding that it will not affect the city's oil supply.