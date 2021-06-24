 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Faction of Oil Tankers Association announces countrywide strike

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

A picture of numerous tankers parked somewhere in Karachi. Photo: File
A picture of numerous tankers parked somewhere in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Oil Tankers and Contractors Association has announced a countrywide strike across Pakistan on Thursday. 

The strike has been called by the association over the increase in tax rates and other issues. As per the association, oil supply to Karachi and other areas of the country is being suspended. 

On the other hand, the Oil Tankers Owners Association distanced itself from the strike, adding that they would continue to supply oil to Karachi and other depots as per the usual routine. 

Sources said the strike will not be effective if the association is split into two factions adding that it will not affect the city's oil supply.

More From Pakistan:

Rising Afghan violence could strengthen ‘spoilers’: Pakistan

Rising Afghan violence could strengthen ‘spoilers’: Pakistan
Punjab Police close to arresting Johar Town blast culprits: Sheikh Rasheed

Punjab Police close to arresting Johar Town blast culprits: Sheikh Rasheed
Gas cut is a conspiracy against Karachi's industry: KATI president

Gas cut is a conspiracy against Karachi's industry: KATI president
Sherry Rehman takes a dig at PM Imran Khan with 'robot' tweet

Sherry Rehman takes a dig at PM Imran Khan with 'robot' tweet
Rights groups want PM Imran Khan to apologise for his comments on women's dressing

Rights groups want PM Imran Khan to apologise for his comments on women's dressing
Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards

Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards
Pakistan's banking sector hopeful of growth ahead as FATF decision looms

Pakistan's banking sector hopeful of growth ahead as FATF decision looms
PTI Balochistan minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigns

PTI Balochistan minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigns
These Pakistani men just spoke up against PM Imran Khan's victim blaming

These Pakistani men just spoke up against PM Imran Khan's victim blaming
COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 50 daily deaths for 10th consecutive day

COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 50 daily deaths for 10th consecutive day
Lahore Johar Town blast: CTD conducts raids in Punjab's cities

Lahore Johar Town blast: CTD conducts raids in Punjab's cities
Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio rises to nearly 14%

Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio rises to nearly 14%

Latest

view all