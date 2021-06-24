Who won Geo’s Summer Drinks competition?

Geo.tv’s Summer Drinks competition has come to a close and the winner is…wait for it.

The Strawberry Mint Cooler!

The recipe sent to us by Zulnorain Khan was minty, tangy, and the perfect escape from this scorching heat.

Want to try it at home? Here is what you got to do:

Ingredients

5-7 Strawberries

2 tbsp Sugar

500 ml sprite/sparkling water

Ice

Mint leaves

Add sugar to the chopped strawberries and set aside for five minutes. The strawberries will turn into syrup. Then, add ice, mint, sprite.

Enjoy!

We highly recommend this recipe. Try it and send us your feedback using the hashtag #GeoBeatTheHeat

Also, keep a lookout for our next competition and get a chance to win cash prizes!