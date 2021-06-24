 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Queen Elizabeth won't attend Princess Diana's statue unveiling: report

Queen Elizabeth won't attend the unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace next week as she will be in Scotland, according to UK's Daily Express.

According to reports, Prince Harry, who is living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and his two children, would arrive in the UK to attend the event scheduled to be held on July 1.

His father Prince Charles will also be in Scotland when Prince Harry arrives back in the UK, Express.co.uk reported.

It will be Harry's second visit to the UK since his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey which plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades.

The Duke of Sussex had visited the UK in April to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

