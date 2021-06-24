 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Royal aides ‘did whatever it took’ for Meghan Markle: report

Royal staffers recently called out Meghan Markle and detailed the lengths they crossed to accommodate her into the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by a palace aide and during their interview with The Telegraph they were quoted saying, “Everyone wanted [Meghan] to be happy because they knew that would make [Harry] happy.”

“’Do whatever it takes to make it work for Meghan’ was the mantra. We all cared deeply about Harry. Contrary to this idea that they weren't supported, we were going to great lengths to accommodate their needs."

