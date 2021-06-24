 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Web Desk

Prince William ‘went ballistic’ over ‘dossier of distresses’ against Meghan Markle

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Prince William reportedly went ‘completely ballistic’ after ‘dossier of distress’ against Meghan Markle came to light.

The claim has been brought forward by Robert Lacey and during one of his interviews with The Mirror he explained, “Prince William went ballistic when he heard the ‘dossier of distress’ that Knauf had gathered.”

Mr. Lacey also admitted that Meghan is reportedly ‘struggling’ to keep her name clean and thus has requested a “point by point” breakdown of every bid and interaction.

For those unversed, there are currently ‘at least 10’ different royal staffers who are ‘queuing up’ to give evidence against Meghan Markle.

Even a source recently got candid and told The Mirror, “The feeling is this is heading for a brutal showdown between the Duchess of Sussex who is understood to be disputing all allegations labelled against her.”

“The Palace is taking each and every allegation very seriously and wants to get to the truth of the matter and ensure those speaking up deserve to be heard.”

“But Meghan is adamant the staff were not up to their job and could not deal with the pressure of working for her and understanding how she wanted things to run.”

