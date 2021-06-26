 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
Reuters

More than a dozen UN peacekeepers wounded in Mali car bomb explosion

By
Reuters

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

A German soldier from the UN contingent MINUSMA in Gao, Mali, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

BAMAKO: At least 13 UN peacekeepers, 12 of them from Germany, were wounded in northern Mali on Friday in a car bomb attack, the UN mission in Mali and the German government said.

The attack targeted a temporary base set up by the peacekeepers near the village of Ichagara in the northern Gao region, where insurgents linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh are active.

Three of the German soldiers were severely wounded, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement. Two of them are in a stable condition and the third is still in surgery, she said.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said one non-German peacekeeper was also wounded. A UN mission spokesperson said 15 peacekeepers in all were wounded. It was not immediately clear what explained the discrepancy.

The UN mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, has deployed over 13,000 soldiers to contain violence by armed groups in the north and centre of the West African nation.

Armed attacks by militants and other groups are rampant across vast swathes of Mali and its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger despite the presence of the peacekeepers and thousands of other international troops in the region.

MINUSMA has recorded about 230 fatalities since 2013, making it the deadliest of the UN’s more than dozen peacekeeping missions.

Germany contributes up to 1,100 troops to MINUSMA. Most of them are based in Gao.

More From World:

US President Biden to meet Afghan leaders as last remaining troops prepare to leave

US President Biden to meet Afghan leaders as last remaining troops prepare to leave
Indian police investigating fake coronavirus vaccine scams in Kolkata, Mumbai

Indian police investigating fake coronavirus vaccine scams in Kolkata, Mumbai
US, France warn Iran that time's ticking to revive nuclear deal

US, France warn Iran that time's ticking to revive nuclear deal
One dead, 51 unaccounted for in Florida building collapse: officials

One dead, 51 unaccounted for in Florida building collapse: officials
Indian PM Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked

Indian PM Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Spain opens probe after antivirus founder McAfee's death in jail

Spain opens probe after antivirus founder McAfee's death in jail
Angela Merkel attends last EU summit

Angela Merkel attends last EU summit
Russia warns of civil war in Afghanistan after withdrawal of troops

Russia warns of civil war in Afghanistan after withdrawal of troops
'Theatre, drama': Modi meets Kashmiri leadership in New Delhi today

'Theatre, drama': Modi meets Kashmiri leadership in New Delhi today
US watching Taliban gains as it leaves Afghanistan: Pentagon

US watching Taliban gains as it leaves Afghanistan: Pentagon
Fatwa issued against Facebook's 'haha' emoji by Bangladeshi cleric

Fatwa issued against Facebook's 'haha' emoji by Bangladeshi cleric
Russia fires warning shots, bombs at British destroyer to chase it out of Crimea waters

Russia fires warning shots, bombs at British destroyer to chase it out of Crimea waters

Latest

view all