Mechanic arrested for suspected involvement in Johar Town blast: sources

Intelligence agencies arrest mechanic for modifying the interior of the car that was used in the blast, say sources.

Man shifted to an unknown location following the arrest.

Person who left the car at the site of the blast yet to be arrested.

A car mechanic was taken into custody for his suspected involvement in a blast that rocked Lahore's Johar Town a few days back, sources said on Saturday.



On Wednesday, three people were killed, and scores were left injured when a vehicle laden with explosives blew up in the city's Johar Town, near Hafiz Saeed's residence. Police said militants had targeted police in the explosion.

The sources said intelligence agencies arrested the mechanic for modifying the interior of the car that was used in the blast. "He has been shifted to an unknown location," they added.



Security officials inspect the site of an explosion that killed at least three people and wounded several others in Lahore on June 23, 2021. — AFP/File

However, the person who had left the car at the location where the explosion had occurred is yet to be arrested.

Raid carried out in Karachi

Yesterday, security agencies carried out a raid at a man's residence in Karachi for his suspected involvement in the deadly blast, sources familiar with the matter told Geo News.

The security agencies' investigation revealed that the man, Peter Paul David, had visited Lahore three times in the last one-and-a-half months and stayed there for a total of 27 days.

The agencies, according to sources, obtained his immigration data and found evidence that he met several people during his stay. The car used in the blast was also registered to David.



David runs a scrap and hotel business in Bahrain and moved his family from the Middle-East to Pakistan in 2010, sources said, adding that he had arrived in the country a month-and-a-half ago, during which he went to Lahore three times.

CTD conducts raids

Two days earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted raids across different cities of Punjab in connection with the incident.

CTD and intelligence agencies collected evidence from the crime scene, said sources, adding that ball bearings, pieces of iron, and the vehicle's parts have been preserved.

Investigative agencies also began geo-fencing the area to help with the probe, the sources said.

Furthermore, CTD took into custody several suspicious persons after the blast, they added.

Three killed, 21 injured in blast

A preliminary report of a probe by investigative agencies was submitted to Inspector General Punjab Inam Ghani, following the incident, sources told Geo News.



More than 30kg of explosives were used in the blast, according to the initial report, which added that "foreign-made materials" were used.

Ball bearings, nails, and other explosives were among the objects used in the bomb.

The initial report stated that the material had been planted onto a car and the device was detonated remotely.

A 3-foot deep and 8-foot wide crater formed at the site of the blast, the report said, adding that the blast caused damage within a ​​100-square-foot radius.