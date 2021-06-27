 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Indian military base at Jammu attacked by drone strike: Indian media

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

A picture of the Jammu airport in India. Photo: Times of India
A picture of the Jammu airport in India. Photo: Times of India

  • India media says blasts caused by "drones with payloads" at Indian military base. 
  • Two IAF personnel injured in blasts, claims Indian media. 
  •  Jammu airport is a dual-use facility controlled by IAF. 

Two blasts took place at an Indian Air Force base in Jammu airport during the early hours of Sunday, according to various Indian media reports. 

The blasts, as per Indian media, were caused by drones while another IED explosive, meant for use in a possible strike at a "crowded place", was thwarted, reports quoted Indian police as saying. 

Two IAF personnel were injured in the blast, which took place a little before 2:00 am at the airport. 

"Reports say the explosions, the first at 1.37 AM and the second at 1.43 AM, were heard a km away," says the NDTV. 

One of the bombs, as per the report, damaged the roof of a building in the technical section while the other exploded in an open area. 

"Drones with payload were used in both the blasts at Jammu airfield. Another crude bomb was found by the Jammu police," Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh told news agency ANI, adding that this IED was to be detonated at a "crowded place".

Indian Police have registered an FIR under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Act allows the arrest and detention of suspects up to six months without evidence. 

IAF teams, forensic data experts, and others are currently investigating the blasts, says an Indian media report. 

So far, there have been no reported flight disruptions due to the attack. The Jammu airport is a dual-use facility managed by the IAF. It is also used to operate passenger flights.

More From World:

Antony Blinken to hold first meeting with Israel's new FM today

Antony Blinken to hold first meeting with Israel's new FM today
UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigns after flouting COVID rules by kissing aide

UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigns after flouting COVID rules by kissing aide
Australia clamps two-week full-day lockdown in Sydney as Delta variant goes on rampage

Australia clamps two-week full-day lockdown in Sydney as Delta variant goes on rampage
Suspension of Pakistan-Dubai flights extended 'until further notice'

Suspension of Pakistan-Dubai flights extended 'until further notice'
In another apparent hate crime, Muslim man in Canada's Saskatoon city assaulted

In another apparent hate crime, Muslim man in Canada's Saskatoon city assaulted
Bangladesh imposes fresh lockdown following 'alarming' surge in coronavirus cases

Bangladesh imposes fresh lockdown following 'alarming' surge in coronavirus cases
Afghanistan’s future: Lessons for India

Afghanistan’s future: Lessons for India
US ex-cop Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 22 years for George Floyd murder

US ex-cop Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 22 years for George Floyd murder
Joe Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

Joe Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end
More than a dozen UN peacekeepers wounded in Mali car bomb explosion

More than a dozen UN peacekeepers wounded in Mali car bomb explosion
US President Biden to meet Afghan leaders as last remaining troops prepare to leave

US President Biden to meet Afghan leaders as last remaining troops prepare to leave
Indian police investigating fake coronavirus vaccine scams in Kolkata, Mumbai

Indian police investigating fake coronavirus vaccine scams in Kolkata, Mumbai

Latest

view all