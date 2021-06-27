 
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Dwayne Johnson weighs in on the ‘pain’ a loved one’s death

Hollywood actor recently weighed in on his feelings regarding death and loss during a candid chat with a leading outlet.

The actor highlighted his feelings regarding death and the loss of a loved one in a People’s magazine interview.

He shared a clip of the interview to Instagram and captioned it with the words, “Any loss of a loved one is always heartbreaking. That’s the beauty and pain of the cycle of life.”

“My old man died so quick, I never had a shot to say goodbye or say thanks for all the lessons. Maybe I’ll see him down the road and thank him then.”

“Til then let’s try and remember the good stuff about our lost loved ones - and if you guys had a complicated dynamic with your dad (or parent) like I did, well lets continue to work on that and trust the process along the way.”

Check it out below:



