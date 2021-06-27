Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s thoughts on Prince Harry feud

Royal experts recently weighed in on fears Prince William and Kate Middleton harbor regarding Prince Harry’s feud against the monarchy.

The claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Robert Lacey.

During his interview with Express Lacey explained that Kate Middleton and Prince William “told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry.”

“Since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah or some other tentacle of the Sussex network that had not stopped spreading stories in the weeks since the interview that the couple’s friends had promised would be their final word.”