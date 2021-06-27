 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s thoughts on Prince Harry feud

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s thoughts on Prince Harry feud

Royal experts recently weighed in on fears Prince William and Kate Middleton harbor regarding Prince Harry’s feud against the monarchy.

The claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Robert Lacey.

During his interview with Express Lacey explained that Kate Middleton and Prince William “told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry.”

“Since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah or some other tentacle of the Sussex network that had not stopped spreading stories in the weeks since the interview that the couple’s friends had promised would be their final word.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift

‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift
Prince William may be first king in decades to abdicate

Prince William may be first king in decades to abdicate
Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Amber Heard nears 4 million followers on Instagram

Amber Heard nears 4 million followers on Instagram

Dua Lipa shares childhood pictures with her fans

Dua Lipa shares childhood pictures with her fans

Kris Jenner pens touching note to daughter Khloe Kardashian on birthday

Kris Jenner pens touching note to daughter Khloe Kardashian on birthday
Big Hit Entertainment touches on Ed Sheeran collaboration plans

Big Hit Entertainment touches on Ed Sheeran collaboration plans
Britney Spears’ brother-in-law speaks out after ‘shocking’ conservatorship claims

Britney Spears’ brother-in-law speaks out after ‘shocking’ conservatorship claims
Duck Dynasty's Kay Robertson shares update on dog attack incident

Duck Dynasty's Kay Robertson shares update on dog attack incident
Karen Gillan shares picture from the sets of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

Karen Gillan shares picture from the sets of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'
Prince Harry seeking friends' support to heal rift with royal family

Prince Harry seeking friends' support to heal rift with royal family

Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying prom-themed visual

Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying prom-themed visual

Latest

view all