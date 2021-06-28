NCOC wants schools to go on summer break from July 18

Female students wearing masks, listen attentively to a lecture. Photo: File

NCOC proposes schools go on summer break from July 18-August 1.

Punjab govt opposes move, wants schools to go on summer break from July 2-August 2.

Inter-Provincial Education Conference (IPEC) to take final decision on the matter.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has suggested that schools and other educational institutions should go on summer break from July 18 onwards.

The NCOC has proposed that schools should go on summer break from July 18 to August 1, according to a report in The News. However, the Punjab government has opposed the suggestion and instead, proposed that schools go on summer break from July 2 to August 2.



A final decision on the matter will be taken by the Inter-Provincial Education Conference (IPEC) headed by Education Shafqat Mehmood.

As per the report, a meeting of the IPEC will be called soon to take the decision.



Punjab schools to observe shortened summer breaks

In May, the Punjab government had announced that schools across the province will observe shortened summer vacations under a new academic plan mulled by the provincial government, amid the third COVID-19 wave.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas had said students have suffered a lot due to the coronavirus pandemic hence the summer vacations in schools will only be for a duration of two to three weeks.

Raas had also said the government is aware of the problems that children are facing due to the weather, adding that in case of an extraordinary situation, the authorities will act accordingly.