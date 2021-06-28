 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

NCOC wants schools to go on summer break from July 18

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Female students wearing masks, listen attentively to a lecture. Photo: File
Female students wearing masks, listen attentively to a lecture. Photo: File

  • NCOC proposes schools go on summer break from July 18-August 1. 
  • Punjab govt opposes move, wants schools to go on summer break from July 2-August 2. 
  • Inter-Provincial Education Conference (IPEC) to take final decision on the matter. 

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has suggested that schools and other educational institutions should go on summer break from July 18 onwards.

Related items

The NCOC has proposed that schools should go on summer break from July 18 to August 1, according to a report in The News. However, the Punjab government has opposed the suggestion and instead, proposed that schools go on summer break from July 2 to August 2. 

A final decision on the matter will be taken by the Inter-Provincial Education Conference (IPEC) headed by Education Shafqat Mehmood. 

As per the report, a meeting of the IPEC will be called soon to take the decision. 

Punjab schools to observe shortened summer breaks

In May, the Punjab government had announced that schools across the province will observe shortened summer vacations under a new academic plan mulled by the provincial government, amid the third COVID-19 wave.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas had said students have suffered a lot due to the coronavirus pandemic hence the summer vacations in schools will only be for a duration of two to three weeks.

Raas had also said the government is aware of the problems that children are facing due to the weather, adding that in case of an extraordinary situation, the authorities will act accordingly.

More From Pakistan:

FC soldier martyred as militants target water bowser in Hoshab: ISPR

FC soldier martyred as militants target water bowser in Hoshab: ISPR
Getting rid of Nawaz, Zardari families only way forward for Pakistan: Fawad

Getting rid of Nawaz, Zardari families only way forward for Pakistan: Fawad
Balochistan govt to form judicial commission to probe death of PkMAP's Usman Kakar

Balochistan govt to form judicial commission to probe death of PkMAP's Usman Kakar
World Bank lifts fine from Punjab Green Development Programme

World Bank lifts fine from Punjab Green Development Programme
People of Kashmir 'will not follow a puppet regime', Bilawal says

People of Kashmir 'will not follow a puppet regime', Bilawal says
Grant used to try and pressure LHC bar association to speak against Justice Isa, claims secretary

Grant used to try and pressure LHC bar association to speak against Justice Isa, claims secretary
Bilawal 'unaware' of PPP's position in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry

Bilawal 'unaware' of PPP's position in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry
Sindh police officer suspended for alleged involvement in kidnapping for ransom

Sindh police officer suspended for alleged involvement in kidnapping for ransom
Separate budget for South Punjab will address its deprivations: FM Qureshi

Separate budget for South Punjab will address its deprivations: FM Qureshi
PPP will form govt in Azad Kashmir, vows Bilawal Bhutto

PPP will form govt in Azad Kashmir, vows Bilawal Bhutto
PM Imran Khan's OBL statement was a slip of tongue, clarifies Fawad Chaudhry

PM Imran Khan's OBL statement was a slip of tongue, clarifies Fawad Chaudhry
PM Imran Khan announces 'new records' set by Roshan Digital Account

PM Imran Khan announces 'new records' set by Roshan Digital Account

Latest

view all