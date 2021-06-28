 
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Ghee, oil will become more expensive from July 1

By
OCOur Correspondent

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Currently, the government has been charging Rs90 per kg/litre tax on ghee and cooking oil which is the highest in the region. Photo: Reuters

  • Ghee, cooking oil prices to increase from July 1.
  • Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association chairperson terms govt's decision to keep taxes on ghee, oil intact a "discriminatory decision".
  • Says Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had said taxes on important food items have been abolished.

LAHORE: Ghee and oil will become more expensive, with the price increasing up to Rs18 per kilogramme/litre from July 1 following budgetary taxation measures made by the government through the finance bill.

Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) announced the prices of different brands will jump from Rs13 to Rs18 per kilogramme/litre, depending on their respective retail prices in the market, The News reported.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs5 against the US dollar, while taxes to the tune of Rs18 per kg had been imposed in the budget, said PVMA Chairperson Abdul Waheed. 

Budget 2021-22: In final debate session, govt announces adjusted revenue measures, spending plans

Currently, the government has been charging Rs90 per kg/litre tax on ghee and cooking oil which is the highest in the region. 

An additional sales tax of 3% has also been imposed on the sale of ghee and cooking oil to unregistered buyers, wholesalers and retailers. There would be 0.1 and 0.5% withholding tax, while input sales tax adjustment of up to 90% has been allowed.

The PVMA has asked the government to allow input sales tax adjustment up to 100% so uniform tariff is imposed on the whole industry. They have also asked for the reversal of withholding tax on wholesale and retail purchase.

Budget 2021-22: No increase in tax rate of mobile phone calls, SMS, internet, says Shaukat Tarin

Additional sales tax should be abolished so that the prices of essential food items remain stable as per the wishes of the government, said Waheed.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had said that taxes on important food items have been abolished, but the taxes on ghee and cooking oil have been kept intact which is a discriminatory decision, the PVMA chairperson said.

Budget 2021-22: Realistic or over-optimistic?

