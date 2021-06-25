 
Friday Jun 25 2021
Budget 2021-22 debate in final session; govt announces adjusted spending plans

Friday Jun 25, 2021

The government will now be taxing mobile phone calls lasting more than five minutes.

This was announced by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while addressing a session of the National Assembly, chaired by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, on Friday.

Tarin shared that speaking over your mobile for more than five minutes will be taxed at 75 paisas, but there will be no tax on an SMS and mobile internet.

Earlier, the finance minister had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet had opposed the imposition of tax on mobile phone calls, internet data and SMS, after which they would not be taxed.

Budget 2021-22: No increase in tax rate of mobile phone calls, SMS, internet, says Shaukat Tarin

Tarin said that "harassment" by the Federal Board of Revenue is a problem for everyone, because of which tax payers do not file their returns.

For this, he said the government plans to set up a third party with a legal structure. "We will only do an audit and talk to the tax payer," he said, emphasising that a tax payer will not be arrested.

He shared that the government has the profiles of at least 15 million people who are not paying their taxes. But the FBR will not approach these people. Instead, under the government's new plan, the third party will approach these non-taxpayers.

Why did Pakistan go to the IMF?

The finance minister spoke about some of the major challenges faced by the PTI government and explained how the government tried to deal with these challenges.

The biggest problem, he said, when the PTI government came to power, was the country's current account deficit of $20 million.

In the past, growth had been seen after taking loans, he said, explaining that the current account deficit left the government no choice but to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Read more: Pakistan had to opt for IMF programme because PML-N left deficit of billion of dollars behind: Shaukat Tarin

Tarin reasoned that Pakistan's economy declined because IMF had placed some strict conditions, including an increase in the discount rate to 13%, devaluing the rupee and an increase in tariffs, when Pakistan approached it for its programme.

In addition to all this, Tarin said the icing on the cake was when the coronavirus pandemic took over the country.

He explained that Prime Minister Imran Khan then decided to develop the country's industry.

Tax on Gold and Siver has been reduced from 17 percent to 1-3 percent. 17 percent tax on value addition of Gold will remain. No tax has been levied on wheat or its byproducts.

This time the revenue target has been set at Rs. 5,800 billion. We won’t allow FBR to harass citizens. This budget is getting rid of 12 withholding taxes.

Tax on 1000 CC cars will be reduced.

Tax on milk, yogurt and dairy products is being withdrawn.

Imran Khan served for the prosperity of exports and agriculture sector. Our growth has reached 5%. If the economic wheel does not turn, jobs will not be created. This time we will make comprehensive and sustainable development

We will give interest free loans up to three lakhs for agriculture. An interest free loan of up to Rs 500,000 will be given to an individual for doing business in urban areas.

More to follow...

