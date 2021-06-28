 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Four picnickers drown as Karachiites throng to tourist spots

Monday Jun 28, 2021

The sheer volume of people at Karachi's Turtle beach. — File photo

KARACHI: At least four picnickers drowned on Sunday as hundreds of Kararchiites thronged to tourists spots to beat the heat, according to a report in The News.

Big crowds are heading towards beaches and other recreational places after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month following a decline in new virus cases.

A young man, the report stated, drowned while bathing in the sea at Hawke’s Bay near Rehman Goth within the limits of the Mauripur police station.

Upon receiving information, divers retrieved his body and transported it to Civil Hospital, Karachi, from where his family took the body without allowing medico-legal formalities.

Read more: People flock to Karachi's beaches to beat the heat, flouting coronavirus SOPs

Police said the deceased had arrived at the beach with his family for a picnic.

Similarly, 22-year-old Hamza, son of Hanif, drowned while bathing in the Hub Dam within the remits of the Manghopir police station.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the deceased was a resident of Lyari and had gone to the dam with his friends for a picnic.

Meanwhile, two others drowned while bathing in the sea in Gadani. Edhi divers retrieved their bodies after efforts of an hour.

The bodies were then shifted to the Civil Hospital, Hub, where they were identified as 60-year-old Naeem, son of Bashir, and Imran Hussain, 37. Police said the deceased persons were residents of Baldia Town and had gone to Gadani for a picnic. 

